PM Modi To Start Day 3 of Italy Trip With A Visit To This Iconic Fountain

The historical Trevi Fountain is a popular tourist attraction and many filmmakers have shot scenes there

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin day three of this visit to Italy by visiting the famed Trevi Fountain in Rome.

One of the most recognisable monuments and tourist sites, the historical Trevi Fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it who have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument as the epitome of a place of romance. One of the most iconic movie scenes shot at the Fountain shows Anita Ekberg in La Dolce Vita wading through its waters in an evening dress followed by the male protagonist.

It is said that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the water, you will be sure to return to Rome.

The fountain is a historical place of importance for Rome and according to sources PM Modi is scheduled to visit it.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here today, PM Modi met various leaders including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and French President Emmanuel Macron.Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met Pope Francis. The PM was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

PM Modi also invited Pope Francis to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour.

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around ''People, Planet and Prosperity.''

On Sunday, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on ''Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development''.

There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience, according to the sources.