Disappointed Russia, China 'Didn't Show Up' At G20 Summit: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden slammed Russia and China for not showing up at the G20 Summit. (File)

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed his disappointment that Russia and China "basically didn't show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change" at the G20 summit.

"There's a reason why people should be disappointed in that, I found it disappointing myself. But what we did do, we passed a number of things here," he told a press conference in Rome, adding that the US would "continue to focus on what China is not doing, what Russia is not doing, and what Saudi Arabia is not doing."

