Video: G20 Delegates Arrive In Srinagar For Third Tourism Meet

G20 Summit: The guests were welcomed by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

The delegations arriving for the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting were warmly welcomed at Srinagar Airport. The 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting is being held at Srinagar from May 22-24.

The guests were welcomed by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with Amitabh Kant G20 Sherpa at Srinagar Airport. An ethnic and magnificent display of traditional dance forms by local Artists, showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, was also done.

The security measures have been heightened in Srinagar. For this three-day G20 Summit Kashmir is under a three-tier security grid for aerial surveillance drone monitoring is put in place National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos are being deployed around the venue Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operation group (SOG) will be deployed at several places to give security cover to prevent from any terror incident.

In Srinagar, graffiti depicting the scenic beauty and colours of Srinagar cover the walls of the city.

As of now, the G20 Working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir will focus on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.

The meeting aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage and promote sustainable development of the region.

The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator G20 said, that it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the message of India's G20 Presidency is taken to the grassroot level through active Jan Bhagidari.

Mr Shringla appreciated the efforts of the Government to sensitise the people about the goals and purpose of G20 through multiple public activities.

The tourism industry has played a crucial role in the development of the Union Territory. However, years of instability have impacted the tourism industry, leading to a decline in the number of visitors.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will hold the post for a year.

The G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir promises to initiate a tidal wave of transformative outcomes, setting the region on a new trajectory towards stability, economic growth, and social development.

