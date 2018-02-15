Full Freedom Given To Commanders To Retaliate To Pak Action Along LoC: Army The local commanders now have been given full freedom to retaliate to any Pakistani misadventure, the army sources said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Army sources said its resorting to coordinated fire assaults to retaliate Pak shelling along LoC. (File) New Delhi: Full freedom has been given to local commanders of the army along the Line of Control or LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to effectively retaliate any act of violence by Pakistani troops, Army sources said today.



They said the Indian Army has been inflicting heavy casualties to Pakistani troops while replying to Pakistani shelling along the LoC in the last few weeks.



The local commanders now have been given full freedom to retaliate to any Pakistani misadventure, the army sources said, adding the Army is resorting to coordinated fire assaults in replying to any Pakistani shelling along the LoC.



Following the attack on the Sunjuwan military station in Jammu, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had warned Pakistan saying the neighbouring country "will pay for its misadventure".



Six Army personnel and a civilian were killed in the terrorist attack on the Sunjuwan military station. The attack on the camp came days after four Army men were killed in Pakistani firing in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.



On his return from a three-day trip to Nepal, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was today given a detailed briefing about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.



Sources said senior commanders of Pakistan Army have been frequently visiting Pakistani posts in the last few weeks in the wake of aggressive response by India to Pakistani actions.



They said Pakistan has increased the alert levels at all its posts along the LoC due to Indian actions.







Full freedom has been given to local commanders of the army along the Line of Control or LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to effectively retaliate any act of violence by Pakistani troops, Army sources said today.They said the Indian Army has been inflicting heavy casualties to Pakistani troops while replying to Pakistani shelling along the LoC in the last few weeks.The local commanders now have been given full freedom to retaliate to any Pakistani misadventure, the army sources said, adding the Army is resorting to coordinated fire assaults in replying to any Pakistani shelling along the LoC.Following the attack on the Sunjuwan military station in Jammu, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had warned Pakistan saying the neighbouring country "will pay for its misadventure".Six Army personnel and a civilian were killed in the terrorist attack on the Sunjuwan military station. The attack on the camp came days after four Army men were killed in Pakistani firing in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.On his return from a three-day trip to Nepal, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was today given a detailed briefing about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.Sources said senior commanders of Pakistan Army have been frequently visiting Pakistani posts in the last few weeks in the wake of aggressive response by India to Pakistani actions. They said Pakistan has increased the alert levels at all its posts along the LoC due to Indian actions.