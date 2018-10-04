'Fukrey' Gang Busted. They Stole 180 Mobile Phones In A Single Day

Two members of the "Fukrey" gang have been arrested by the Delhi Police

An interstate group of robbers which went by the name "Fukrey gang" has been busted in Delhi today, with the arrest of two of its members. The gang's name, inspired by the 2013 Hindi comedy film 'Fukrey', is as interesting as the pattern of their robberies. The Fukrey gang specialised in robbing during religious festivals.

The gang is said to be involved in as many as 400 crimes across the country.

The police arrested the gang's leader Nadeem and another member from Rana Pratap Bagh in Delhi. Nadeem, 38, is a resident of Malka Ganj in North Delhi.

"The gang is accused of being involved in robbery in different cities, including 200 cases in Mumbai," Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Singla said.

The gang snatched more than 180 mobile phones from Kalachowki area in Mumbai on a single day during the Ganapati immersion ceremony last month.

Nadeem told the police that the gang was involved in more than 400 incidents of snatching and robbery in different states, including during Odisha's annual Jagannath Yatra.

"The gang often flew down to their destinations. They selected festive crowds to commit crime," the police said.