Man Kidnapped, Dragged Into Baleno In UP, Cops Free Him After Chase

A man was seen casually typing away on his phone, unaware of the fate that awaited him a few seconds away. He glances away from his phone for a second to look at a Baleno car, parked just a few metres away. Then he looks at his phone again while another man is seen approaching him. He then puts a scarf around the neck of the unsuspecting man, identified as Abhishek Gupta, like a noose and drags him towards a car.

The scene, captured on CCTV, unfolded near a bus stand in full public view in Uttar Pradesh's Etah this afternoon.

Soon after, two more men get out of the car and aid the other man in kidnapping the victim. Another man, in an orange, was seen getting off a bike and approaching the group, dragging the man towards the car.

As the victim was seen resisting the kidnapping attempt, the man in the orange shirt slaps him repeatedly. The men then push the victim into the car and drive away.

Several people were seen watching the kidnapping attempt, but none intervened.

After police got the information, they reached the spot, gave the car a chase and rescued the man. The man was then rushed to a hospital.

The man was kidnapped by a local goon, identified as Aanshu Gupta, and his companions over an old dispute.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Etah, Shyam Narayan Singh, said that the police have arrested two kidnappers in this case. Necessary action is being taken by filing a case, he said.