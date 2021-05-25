Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi Missing In Antigua, Probe Launched: Lawyer

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda.

Mr Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, confirmed to NDTV that he is missing and that his family, and the island nation's police, are looking for him.

According to news agency ANI, Mr Choksi left his home on Monday evening to go for dinner at a well-known restaurant in the southern part of the island and was never seen again. His vehicle was discovered in Jolly Harbour later in the evening, but no sign of him, Antiguan news channels reported.

Mr Choksi, 60, is wanted in India in connection with a scam involving fake guarantees in the name of state-run PNB to secure overseas loans. He currently holds Antiguan citizenship.