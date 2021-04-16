Nirav Modi's Extradition To India Cleared By UK Government

Nirav Modi still has the option of legally challenging his extradition to India (File)

Scam-accused billionaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India has been cleared by the British government. The UK Home Secretary has signed the extradition order.

Nirav Modi still has the option of legally challenging his extradition to India.

Earlier, the UK Westminster court had allowed the extradition plea and sent the case to the Home Secy.

The jeweller is wanted by Indian courts for fraud and money laundering in the Rs 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam.

While clearing his extradition to India, a UK judge in February dismissed arguments like his mental health worsening during the pandemic and poor Indian prison conditions.