Interpol Arrest Warrant Against Fugitive Mehul Choksi On CBI's Request

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: December 13, 2018 11:56 IST
Mehul Choksi's movement can be tracked after Interpol arrest warrant against him


New Delhi: 

Global police body Interpol issued a red corner notice against fugitive offender Mehul Choksi, wanted in the 13,000-crore bank fraud case, on Thursday. The Interpol arrest warrant came on a CBI request. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet against him in a Mumbai court.

US authorities are now likely to trace him and inform India. Mr Choksi's movements will be tracked and he won't be allowed to leave the country. The 59-year-old had left India in January for medical treatment in the US.  

Last month, Mr Choksi's lawyer told the investigating agencies that he is not in a position to record his statement. "If his condition gets better" Mr Choksi may return to India, the lawyer had said.

Mr Choksi and his nephew, celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, are being sought by multiple investigating agencies after it was revealed that the two extracted crores in loans from banks abroad on the basis of fake guarantees in the name of Punjab National Bank, India's second largest state-owned bank.

