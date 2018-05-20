With Fuel Prices Touching New Highs, Minister Promises 'Solution' Soon

Dharmendra Pradhan said the government would soon find a solution to high fuel prices.

Highlights Petrol, diesel rates hiked for the 7th time this month Opposition parties corner government citing PM Modi's campaign promises Petroleum minister says he understands people's problem

Fuel prices touched new highs after being hiked for the seventh time this month.

We are very concerned about the rising prices of petrol and diesel. This will certainly affect prices all around. Common people, farmers and many will suffer - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 20, 2018

Modi, Shah and BJP leaders have all the money to lure and buy MLAs, as is evident from Karnataka. Why would they care for the honest and the hardworking who can't afford to pay for petrol and diesel now? #Corruptionpic.twitter.com/QSE9FPBNLb - Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 20, 2018

I condemn, once again, the unprecedented hike in petrol and diesel prices. The Central Govt, which benefited from the dip in global crude oil prices, has punished the poor and middle classes through out. I call upon the BJP to cap fuel prices immediately. - M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 20, 2018