With Fuel Prices Touching New Highs, Minister Promises 'Solution' Soon

Highlights
- Petrol, diesel rates hiked for the 7th time this month
- Opposition parties corner government citing PM Modi's campaign promises
- Petroleum minister says he understands people's problem
He also blamed the US pull-out from the Iran nuclear deal. "The fight between America and Iran is the most effective thing which leads to price hike of crude oil in the International market," Mr Pradhan said.
We are very concerned about the rising prices of petrol and diesel. This will certainly affect prices all around. Common people, farmers and many will suffer- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 20, 2018
Modi, Shah and BJP leaders have all the money to lure and buy MLAs, as is evident from Karnataka. Why would they care for the honest and the hardworking who can't afford to pay for petrol and diesel now? #Corruptionpic.twitter.com/QSE9FPBNLb- Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 20, 2018
The Congress too joined the chorus. "The Modi Govt continues to fleece Indians on fuel prices. Petrol price in Mumbai has crossed Rs 84/L. This is the highest ever price for petrol in India (sic)," the party's official Twitter handle posted.
I condemn, once again, the unprecedented hike in petrol and diesel prices. The Central Govt, which benefited from the dip in global crude oil prices, has punished the poor and middle classes through out. I call upon the BJP to cap fuel prices immediately.- M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 20, 2018
Before the 2014 national elections, the BJP had made fuel rates a key issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely targeting the Congress' Manmohan Singh-led government for hikes in prices.