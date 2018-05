Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked After A Gap Of 19 Days: 10 Things To Know

Till Sunday, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged since April 24

Petrol and diesel priced were hiked today, after a gap of 19 days. With that, petrol prices in Delhi registered a fresh high in four years and eight months while diesel prices crossed Rs 66 per litre for the first time to a new all-time high. Petrol prices were hiked by 17 paise per litre in Delhi, 18 paise per litre in Kolkata, 17 paise per litre in Mumbai and 18 paise per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices were hiked by 21 paise per litre in Delhi, 5 paise per litre in Kolkata, 23 paise per litre in Mumbai and 23 paise per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil's website - iocl.com. Meanwhile, Karnataka state elections took place on May 12. The results will be out on Tuesday, May 15.