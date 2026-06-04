Tricked In Thailand, Rescued From Laos: Gujarat Sisters' Ordeal

Two sisters from Gujarat's Anand district have been rescued from a human trafficking syndicate in Laos after going missing for nearly 20 days.

The sisters, residents of Borsad taluka, had originally traveled abroad to Thailand in pursuit of employment opportunities. However, upon their arrival, they were deceptively moved across the border into Laos.

The situation turned critical when the family completely lost contact with the two daughters for nearly twenty days, plunging them into severe anxiety and fears that they had been trapped by an organized trafficking ring.

Desperate for assistance, the distraught family approached the Member of Parliament from Anand, Mitesh Patel, who immediately recognized the gravity of the situation.

The lawmaker initiated high-level interventions by establishing direct contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy, and top diplomatic channels.

Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, official correspondence was dispatched to track the location of the women and ensure their immediate safety. A coordinated rescue mission, codenamed Operation Mahisagar 2.0, was subsequently launched involving the Indian Embassy, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Laos police, and the Laos army.

Following intense coordination across multiple bureaucratic and law enforcement levels, the joint operation successfully located and secured the two sisters from the Houaphanh province of Laos.

Immediately after the rescue, the Indian Embassy arranged a emotional video call between the sisters and their family, bringing immense relief to the parents who heard their daughters' voices after nearly three weeks of agonizing silence.

Diplomatic authorities have confirmed that both women are safe and are currently under the care of the local administration in Laos.

The essential legal and administrative formalities are currently underway to facilitate their repatriation to India as soon as possible.

Reflecting on the successful operation, Anand MP Mitesh Patel expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the Indian Embassy, and the Laotian authorities for their swift actions, reiterating his commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

While this case highlights the dangerous realities of fraudulent overseas employment rackets, the timely and coordinated intervention has ensured that the two young women will soon return to their home in Gujarat.

With Inputs From Manan Hingu