Fake Blood Plasma Racket Busted In Ahmedabad, Mastermind Among 4 Arrested

The Special Operation Group of Ahmedabad Rural Police has busted a major racket involved in adulterating blood plasma bags supplied to a pharmaceutical company in Changodar, arresting four individuals including the mastermind, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, police uncovered that the accused were tampering with life-saving medical supplies to make illegal financial gains, severely compromising public health.

Officials said the operation was initiated targeting entities playing with public health through adulteration. Based on tip-offs received by ASI Mukeshsinh Dolatsinh and Constable Merubha Ghanshyamsinh, the police placed a close watch on a suspect operating within the jurisdiction of the Changodar police station," they said.

The prime accused, identified as Dineshbhai Umabhai Chaudhary from Banaskantha, previously worked as a blood plasma collection executive at pharmaceutical firms, gaining specialised technical knowledge. He used this expertise to orchestrate the scam alongside Jitendra Solanki and Rafik Khalifa, who worked as the driver and co-driver of a plasma collection transport vehicle, the officials added.

They said the gang's method involved the transit team tipping off Chaudhary whenever they collected pure plasma from various blood banks across Maharashtra. Before delivering the consignment to the pharmaceutical company, they diverted the vehicle to Chaudhary's residence, where the high-quality plasma units were removed and replaced with adulterated plasma bags to match the required order quantity.

Following the initial raid, a case was registered at the Changodar Police Station under sections 316(3), 338(2), 125, 276, 328(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Accused were produced in the court and remanded to police custody and later key conspirator, Mohan Dajiba Gaikwad, from Maharashtra was arrested.

Police have seized material worth Rs 12,06,000 during the crackdown. The seized items include 1,140 blood plasma units valued at approximately Rs 11,000,000, a deep freezer, three chemical bottles, a sealing machine, 34 empty plasma bags, and a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck used in the crime.

