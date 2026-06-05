From Ritual Sacrifice To Labour Abuse: How Rajkot Police Unravelled A 2018 Mystery

The Rajkot police have solved a horrific and deeply puzzling eight-year-old cold case involving the brutal murder of a child labourer. In 2018, the severed head of a young boy was discovered on the banks of the Aji River, sending shockwaves through the entire region. Initial police investigations leaned heavily toward the suspicion of a ritualistic human sacrifice, a theory that inadvertently led the case into a long, agonising dead end. However, recent breakthrough investigations have unmasked a far more terrifying reality, revealing that a young migrant child from West Bengal was savagely murdered by his employer, who then dismembered the body to erase evidence.

The breakthrough began to take shape during a massive anti-child labour crackdown conducted by the Rajkot police, which resulted in the rescue of numerous children from West Bengal.

While processing the repatriations, one desperate family pointed out that their son was not among the nineteen rescued children. They informed officials that a contractor had taken their young boy to Rajkot for work nearly eight years ago, and he had never been heard from since. Acting swiftly on this crucial missing-person link, investigators traced the contractor, Ajit Maula, alias Azmat Maula, who was already serving time in a Kolkata prison for an unrelated offence.

Under sustained interrogation, the contractor finally cracked and confessed to the heinous crime.

The investigation revealed that the contractor routinely subjected the young boy to extreme physical abuse simply because he could not keep up with the gruelling pace of the work. The relentless torture culminated in the child's murder, after which the accused severed the body into multiple pieces, dumping the head by the Aji River to mask his tracks.

The Rajkot police are coordinating DNA profiling using samples from the grieving family to establish the victim's identity legally. Once the forensic reports formally match, the police will invoke stringent murder charges and execute a transfer warrant to bring the accused contractor back to Rajkot for prosecution.