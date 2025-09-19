From Rice Fields, Deadly Disease Melioidosis Creeping Across Madhya Pradesh

A deadly infectious disease that mimics tuberculosis is spreading rapidly across Madhya Pradesh, raising serious public health concerns. Known as Melioidosis, the bacterial illness was once confined to coastal states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. But doctors at AIIMS Bhopal now warn it has become endemic in Madhya Pradesh, with cases rising sharply in recent years.

According to AIIMS Bhopal's Department of Microbiology, the disease is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia Pseudomallei, commonly found in soil and contaminated water, especially in rice fields. Experts say the state's increasing paddy cultivation and abundance of water sources have created fertile ground for its spread.

A report by AIIMS Bhopal has raised serious concerns, noting that this bacterial disease, which mimics symptoms of tuberculosis, is extremely fatal. "If not treated in time, four out of 10 patients lose their lives," the report highlights.

What makes melioidosis particularly dangerous is its resemblance to tuberculosis. Patients often present with persistent fever, cough, chest pain, or abscesses, leading to misdiagnosis and months of incorrect treatment. By the time it is properly identified, the infection has usually spread to multiple organs.

Data from Bhopal AIIMS (the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences) shows that 40 per cent of untreated patients die due to late detection and lack of timely treatment.

In the last six years, more than 130 patients from nearly 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh have been diagnosed at AIIMS Bhopal alone. "The trend clearly proves that melioidosis is no longer an imported disease, it has become a local public health threat," said senior microbiologists at the institute.

One such case involved a 45-year-old farmer near Bhopal, who suffered for months from recurring fever, cough and chest pain.

Initially treated for tuberculosis, he saw no improvement despite prolonged medication. Only after being referred to AIIMS Bhopal was the correct diagnosis made. With appropriate antibiotics, his condition improved dramatically, and he recovered within weeks.

Prof. (Dr.) Madhabananda Kar, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, stressed that awareness and early diagnosis are key to saving lives.

"Melioidosis is a serious but often overlooked disease. Strengthening laboratory detection and equipping healthcare workers with the right knowledge is essential to protect vulnerable communities," he said.