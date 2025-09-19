From 'Felt At Home In Pakistan' To '<i>'84 Mein Hua To Hua,</i>': Sam Pitroda's 7 Remarks That Created Controversies

Congress leader Sam Pitroda is once again under fire for his remarks after he urged the Centre to prioritise dialogue with neighbouring countries and said that India's foreign policy should begin by strengthening ties in the region, including with Pakistan.

In an interview with IANS, Mr Pitroda said, "Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours?... I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country..."

Mr Pitroda's latest remark, that he "felt at home" in Pakistan, comes at a sensitive time, just months after India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Notably, this is not the first time Mr Pitroda has made headlines for his statements.

In February this year, Mr Pitroda had suggested that India exaggerates the threat from China, when relations between both the countries were strained.

In an interview with IANS, he had said, "I don't understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one. It's unfair, not just to China, but to everyone."

Mr Pitroda has also faced backlash for his remarks on India's diversity. Last year, he had said, "We could hold together a country as diverse as India - where people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arabs, people in the North look maybe White, and people in the South look like Africans. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters."

The Congress party distanced itself from this analogy. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh stated on X, "The analogies given by Sam Pitroda to India's diversity are extremely wrong and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely disassociates itself from these analogies."

During Lok Sabha elections last year, Mr Pitroda stirred up a massive controversy while countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his allegations that Congress plans to redistribute the nation's wealth, citing a US example of inheritance tax law.

"If a person has property worth US dollars 10 million, then after his death, 45 per cent of the property goes to his children and 55 per cent of the property goes to the government. Such issues should be discussed. We are talking about policies that are in the interest of the people, not just the rich," Mr Pitroda had said.

In 2023, Mr Pitroda drew strong criticism from the BJP when he said that whether Ram Mandir or inflation is the real issue.

While speaking with ANI, Mr Pitroda said, "I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can't make that the main platform. 40 per cent of the people vote for BJP, and 60 per cent of the people do not vote for BJP. He is everybody's Prime Minister and not a party's Prime Minister and that's the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues- is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment is a real issue. Is Ram Mandir the real issue or Inflation is a real issue?"

In April 2019, Mr Pitroda stirred controversy again while defending the Congress' NYAY scheme and said, "The middle class should not be selfish and have a big heart."

Perhaps, one of the most controversial remarks made by Mr Pitroda was on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In 2019, he had said, "Ab kya hai '84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. '84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya? You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. Aapne wo bhi nahi kiya. Aapne kuch nahi kiya isliye aap yahan wahan gup lagate hain."

He has also made contentious remarks on Pakistan in the past. Referring to the Pulwama attack, which happened on February 14, 2019, Mr Pitroda had said, "I don't know much about attacks. It happens all the time. An attack happened in Mumbai, also. We could have then reacted and just sent our planes, but that is not the right approach. According to me, that's not how you deal with the world. Eight people (26/11 terrorists) come and do something, you don't jump on the entire nation (Pakistan). Naive to assume that just because some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed. I don't believe in that way."

With his latest comments on Pakistan, Mr Pitroda has once again reignited political controversy, adding to a long list of past statements that have been widely criticised.