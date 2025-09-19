Advertisement
"Meant To Emphasise Shared History": Sam Pitroda Clarifies Pak Remark

New Delhi:

Congress's Sam Pitroda, neck-deep in another controversy after yet another comment, has issued a clarification saying his "at home in neighbouring countries" remark was only meant to convey his comfort with the shared history and people-to-people bond in the Indian subcontinent.

"I meant to emphasize shared history and people-to-people bonds - not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Sam Pitroda, Congress, Pakistan
