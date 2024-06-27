"Could've Chosen Better Words": Sam Pitroda After Congress Reappointment

Sam Pitroda -- Congress's overseas unit chief who is back in saddle after a seven-week break -- today stood by his statement about diversity among Indians, but admitted that he could have put it better. "It is not about words but about the meaning... but maybe I could have done a better job," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview. And about the row that followed that comment, he shrugged it off.

"I have to run my life. They can say I live in Chicago and why I am talking about India. I would expect civilised conversation, dialogues.. but that is lost... People are not interested in substance of a conversation, but the form of the conversation," he said.

Mr Pitroda had stepped down from the post in May after his two consecutive statements sparked huge controversies. He was reinstated yesterday.