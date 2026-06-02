From Bar To The Bench: Story of Justice Mohana, The New Supreme Court Judge

Senior Advocate Venkita Subramani Mohana's elevation as a Supreme Court judge marks a significant moment in the Court's history. She is only the second woman advocate to be appointed directly from the Bar to the top court, after Justice Indu Malhotra's appointment in 2018.

For years, people saw advocate Mohana in the corridors of the Supreme Court, always cheerful and smiling. Few knew the story of her courage, struggles, and the transformative power of education.

Born in Pollachi, a thriving commercial town in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, V. Mohana grew up in a family where discipline, hard work, and education were considered the most important values in life. She was the 11th of 13 siblings in a large family that included nine daughters and four sons.

Her father, S Venkita Subramani Iyer served in the Army and then as a senior entomologist with the Government of Tamil Nadu. The discipline and spirit of service acquired in the military shaped the family's way of life. Every child was expected to strive for excellence. While her father laid the foundation of discipline, her mother, Kaveri Ammal, recognised her daughter's exceptional talent.

What makes the story remarkable is that her mother had studied only up to the fifth grade. Yet she noticed Mohana's keen interest in debates and public speaking, and understood that these were not merely hobbies but signs of her potential to become a successful lawyer.

Sources close to Justice Mohana told NDTV that her mother encouraged her to pursue a path no one in the family had taken before-the legal profession.

Justice Mohana's hardwork soon earned her recognition for academic excellence. From Class 10 through her undergraduate studies, she received the National Merit Scholarship.

In 1983, India introduced its first five-year integrated B.A. LL.B. program. Mohana was among the pioneering students who enrolled in the first batch of Coimbatore Law College (later renamed Government Law College, Coimbatore). At the time, the institution was still in its infancy. Classes were held in rented buildings, the library was limited, and the facilities were far from those available in modern law schools.

Out of 83 students, only about nine were women. Nevertheless, Mohana distinguished herself through hard work, active participation in debating competitions, and an unwavering commitment to learning.

According to sources, she lived in a working women's hostel and supported herself by giving private tuition classes.

In 1988, she graduated as a member of that historic first batch.

Among her classmates was KV Viswanathan, who later became a senior advocate, served as Additional Solicitor General of India, and in 2023 was appointed directly from the Bar as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Mohana's journey-from a large family in Pollachi to the highest levels of the legal profession-is an extraordinary achievement. Her story serves as an inspiration to all young people, especially women, who dare to dream beyond traditional boundaries and have the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

