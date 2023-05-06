Fresh Encounter In J&K's Rajouri Where 5 Soldiers Were Killed Yesterday

This is the second major loss that the army has suffered in the last two weeks.

A fresh encounter started in the Kandi forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district today where five special forces soldiers were killed on Friday.

The army said that "contact has been established with terrorists and firing has started" as massive reinforcement was rushed to the region to flush out terrorists who are believed to be entrenched in caves in the forest areas.

"In the ongoing operation in the Kandi forest in Rajouri sector, contact has been established with terrorists at 0115h on May 6, 2023, and firing started," a defense spokesman said.

Yesterday, five soldiers who were part of the army's assault team to flush out terrorists were killed in an IED blast during the operation. Another soldier was critically injured.

This is the second major loss that the army has suffered in the last two weeks. On April 20, five soldiers were killed when an army truck they were travelling in was ambushed by terrorists at Bhata Durian in Poonch.

After killing the soldiers, the terrorists set the truck on fire and decamped with the weapons of the fallen armymen.

Following the attack, a major manhunt was launched in the Poonch-Rajouri region. According to the police, around a dozen heavily armed terrorists are present in the region.

During a large-scale crackdown, the police detained over 200 people for questioning and arrested at least six persons for helping terrorists responsible for the attack on the army truck. This led to resentment among locals and a villager died by suicide alleging torture by the police.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed in a separate encounter in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla today, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed in a separate encounter in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla today, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.


