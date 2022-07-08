CBI Case Against Mumbai Ex Top Cop Over Alleged Phone-Tapping

Sanjay Pandey set up iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd in 2001 after he resigned from service.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, has filed a fresh case against former Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey and former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Executive Chitra Ramkrishna for the alleged illegal phone tapping of stock market employees by the former's Information Technology company. Ravi Narain, NSE Ex CEO, has also been named in the case, officials said.

The probe agency filed the case following a complaint from the Union Home Ministry, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The CBI is conducting searches at properties linked to Sanjay Pandey across 18 locations in five states in connection with the case.

The probe agency has alleged that iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd, the firm set up by Sanjay Pandey, had illegally tapped phones of the Stock Exchanges' employees during 2009-17.

The company had conducted the security audit around the time the co-location irregularities are alleged to have taken place.

The company was set up by Sanjay Pandey in March 2001 after he resigned from service. He quit as its director in May 2006 after which his son and mother took charge of the company.