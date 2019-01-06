French Navy Chief Begins India Tour, Issues Of Mutual Interests On Cards

All India | | Updated: January 06, 2019 16:21 IST
French Navy Chief Admiral Christophe Prazuck is visiting India from January 6 to January 9.


New Delhi: 

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba will hold extensive talks with his French counterpart Admiral Christophe Prazuck on Monday to explore ways to further deepen operational cooperation between the two navies.

The chief of the French Navy is visiting India from January 6 to January 9 with an aim to consolidate bilateral naval relations between the two countries, Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma said.

The Indian and French navies will also explore new avenues for cooperation including on the operational front, said another official.

Captain Sharma said Admiral Christophe Prazuck will meet several other Indian Navy officials, besides holding talks with Admiral Lanba.

"A range of issues of mutual interest to both navies, encompassing maritime operations, training, logistics and maintenance, would be discussed during these meetings," he said.

The Indian Navy cooperates with French Navy on many fronts, including the bilateral naval exercise ''Varuna'' and the interaction on aircraft carrier operations.

In addition, ships from both navies make regular port calls at each other's ports, said Captain Sharma.

Admiral Christophe PrazuckAdmiral Sunil LanbaVaruna

