Haryana Announces Free Travel For Women, Children In State On Raksha Bandhan

Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to give free travel facility to women, children up to the age of 15 years

As a gift of Raksha Bandhan ahead of the festivities, the Haryana government announced free travel for women and children aged up to 15 years on August 22, informed the office of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday.

"Offering a gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year as well, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to give free travel facility to women and children up to the age of 15 years in the state so that sisters can go to their brothers'' homes and tie rakhi," tweeted CMO in Hindi.

Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 22 this year, is a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters.