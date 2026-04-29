The Bass Dropped, So Did 140 Chickens: UP Poultry Farmer's Day Of Horror

A poultry farm owner in Uttar Pradesh has filed a police complaint after 140 chickens died at his farm, alleging that the cause was loud music from a DJ system used during a wedding procession that passed nearby on the night of April 25.

The incident occurred in UP's Sultanpur district. On the fateful night, the wedding procession for the daughter of local resident Babban Vishwakarma moved through the village. The procession had come from Ram Bhadra Purva in the Kudwar area and included a DJ playing music at high volume.

Sabir Ali, who operates Sabir Ali Poultry Farm located near the village, stated that the procession passed in front of his farm around 9:30 PM. According to his account, the intense noise from the DJ caused panic among the chickens. He said the birds could not tolerate the sound and 140 of them died as a result.

In his complaint to the police, Sabir Ali described the sound as high-decibel and said it frightened the poultry, leading directly to the deaths.

"The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died," the complaint stated.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case on Tuesday night against Kavi Yadav, a DJ operator from Parsipur.

The police are investigating whether the music system was operating beyond the permissible sound limits at the time. Officers are also looking into the sequence of events to determine if the noise levels contributed to the loss of the chickens.

According to experts, high-intensity sound waves can trigger severe stress responses in birds and animals, sometimes resulting in cardiac arrest.

The poultry farm owner has attributed the entire loss to the volume of the music played during the wedding procession. No immediate comment was available from the DJ or the family holding the wedding.