4 Shot Dead By Railway Protection Force Constable On Jaipur-Mumbai Train

The incident happened in coach B5. (representative)

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Monday morning shot dead four people, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, on-board a train near the Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

"Four casualties, including the ASI, have been reported in the firing incident inside the Jaipur Express train (12956). The accused has been arrested. DCP North GRP has been informed," the Railway Protection Force has said, according to news agency ANI.

The accused, RPF Constable Chetan Singh, at around five in the morning fired from his automatic weapon, killing another RPF colleague, and three passengers of the train, which was on the way to Mumbai from Jaipur, officials said. He has been detained along with his weapon.

The RPF constable opened fire inside the moving Jaipur Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station, and jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station after shooting four people, Western Railways said, according to ANI.

The incident happened in coach B5.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.