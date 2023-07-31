Railway Cop Who Shot 4 Dead On Train Had Short Fuse, Says Top Officer

Chetan Singh is from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable who allegedly opened fire on a moving train near Mumbai this morning, killing four people, had a short fuse, a top officer of the force has told the media.

Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead his senior, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai superfast express around 5 am. The train was near Palghar station at the time. The accused jumped off the train at the next station and tried to flee, but was arrested.

Addressing the media, Inspector General of RPF (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha said, "He had a short fuse, he was quite hot-headed. There was no altercation. He just lost his temper and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw."

Singh is reportedly from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. His senior, Mr Meena, an Assistant Sub-Inspector with RPF, was from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Mr Meena was due for retirement in 2025. He is survived by his wife and his mother, aged 80. His 35-year-old son and 25-year-old daughter are married. A compensation of Rs 25 lakh has been announced for the family, besides an additional assistance of Rs 15 lakh.

The Railways has said that the family members of the other victims will also be provided compensation.

According to railway officials, a total of four RPF personnel, inciuding Singh and Mr Meena, had boarded the train from Surat station in Gujarat for escort duty. Escort parties are posted on long-distance trains for security.

The two other RPF personnel on duty are also being questioned to connect the dots in investigation.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said the accused was attached to the Lower Parel RPF post.