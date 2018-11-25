Four Naxals, Including Two Women, Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The trio were also involved in damaging railway tracks, police said. (Representational)

Four Naxals, including two women, were on Saturday arrested from different places in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, the police said.

While three cadres were apprehended from the forest under Bhansi police station limits, another was held from Barsoor area, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

Those arrested in Bhansi area were identified as Meena Telam (22), who was active as in charge of "area supply team" of the Maoists, Manglo Telam (25) - a member of Mirtur LOS (local organisation squad) and Bhima Kunjam (25) - a member of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisaan Majdoor Sangathan (a front outfit of Maoists), Mr Pallava said.

All three were associated with the Bhairamgarh "area committee" of the Maoists, he said.

He said the three were involved in torching two passenger buses and a truck on Bhansi-Dantewada road on August 8 this year in which one person was killed.

Besides, the trio were also involved in damaging railway tracks, putting up Maoist banners and posters and arranging meetings for them, he added.

Meena was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on her head while Rs 1 lakh was announced for the arrest of Manglo, he said.

In another operation, a Maoist "jan militia commander" Dashman Kawasi (45), with a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his head, was apprehended near Mangnar road in Barsoor area, the official said.