Four More Rajasthan Villages To Be Renamed After Miyaan Ka Bara

The Centre has however permitted the change of only seven names as of now.

The Rajasthan government will change the names of four more villages after the Hindu-dominated Miyaan ka Bara village was renamed as Mahesh Nagar.

Sources said the state government has proposed to change the names of 27 villages in the state. The Centre has however permitted the change of only seven names as of now.

The three villages whose names have been changed are: Miyan Ka Bada in Barmer which will now become Mahesh Nagar, Islampur in Jhunjhunu will be called Pichanva Khurd and Salemabad in Ajmer has been renamed as Shri Nimbark Teerth.

People had complained that the name was interfering with the marriage prospects of their children.

The names of four other villages will be changed as follows: Mohammadpur in Chittaurgarh as Medikh Kheda, Navabpura in Chittaurgarh as Nai Sarthal, Rampura-Ajampur in Chittaurgarh as Sitaramji Kheda and Mandfiya in Chhitaurgarh as Sanwaliyaji.

Advertisement

The former sarpanch of Miyon Ka Bada, Hanwant Singh, said the villagers had demanded the renaming since the last 50 years. The proposal to change the name was taken in 2010.

The decision to rename the villages comes a few months ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

According to information, the panchayat, with the consent of villagers, sends the renaming proposal to the revenue department.

The state government the reviews the proposal and sends it to the Centre.

