Four Killed Over Parking Dispute In Bihar's Aurangabad

Four persons, three of them travellers from adjoining Jharkhand, were on Monday killed in Bihar's Aurangabad district where a dispute over car parking snowballed into a full-blown clash between two sides, a police officer said.

According to Aurangabad DSP Mohd Amanullah Khan, the incident took place in the Nabinagar locality where a shopkeeper took exception to a motorist parking his car in front of his premises.

An occupant of the car allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing an elderly person, which provoked locals who beat up the occupants of the car, three of whom have died while two sustained injuries, the DSP said.

He added, "Although the incident involves members of two different communities, there was no communal angle to the clash. Nonetheless, adequate deployment of forces has been made to prevent any eventuality".

According to the DSP, the car had come from the Palamau district of Jharkhand and its occupants were residents of the Hydernagar area.

"Upon reaching Nabinagar, the driver stopped by, parking the vehicle in front of a shop in Taitariya Mod. The shopkeeper objected, leading to a heated exchange. One of the occupants of the car whipped out a gun and fired a shot which hit a bystander", said the DSP.

He added that the bystander, identified as resident Ram Sharan Chauhan, died on the spot, infuriating onlookers who gathered at the spot.

"The irate mob pounced upon the occupants of the car, hitting them with whatever they could lay their hands on. By the time a police party reached the spot and dispersed the mob, Mohd Mujahid, Charan Mansuri and Mohd Ansari had been beaten to death", said Khan.

Two others, Vakil Ansari and Ajeet Sharma, have sustained injuries. While the condition of Ansari, admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad, was stable, Sharma was critical and referred to a hospital in Gaya.

Investigations were on to ascertain who pulled the trigger on Chauhan and identify those who attacked the occupants of the car, said the DSP.

