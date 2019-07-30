Four Arrested For Killing Jharkhand BJP Leader, His Family Members

The four arrested persons have been charged under various sections of the IPC (Representational)

Four persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killing of a local BJP leader and two members of his family on July 22 in Khunti district, police said.

DIG (Ranchi) Amol Venukant Homkar and Khunti Superintendent of Police Alok said a total eight accused have been identified while four of them arrested so far.

The four arrested persons - Rotan Mundu, his brother Khedan Mundu, Sirka Sarukad and Sagar Munda - belong to Khunti district and have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

On July 22, Mago Munda, a BJP scheduled tribe executive committee member, was sitting with his family near his house at Hethguha village when miscreants fired at them, killing Mago, his wife Lakmani and son Liprai while another woman received bullet wounds.

Investigation revealed that the two arrested brothers, who are allegedly the main conspirators, were demanding Mago Munda for a share of a piece of land. They had approached the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Maoist Choyata alias Saika Odaya for support, the officers said.

During the course of interrogation the main accused confessed that they had paid Rs 10,000 initially to the Maoist and the rest amount would be paid later.

The brothers, who belonged to the same village, had alleged links with the PLFI in the past, the police officers said.

A 9mm pistol, two country-made guns, a motor-cycle and Rs 5,00,795 cash were recovered during raids, they added.

