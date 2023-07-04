Founding Fathers Wanted Uniform Civil Code, 'Time Has Come' To Do It: Vice President

The Vice-President was addressing the 25th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that the "time has come" to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India, as envisaged by founding fathers of the Constitution.

Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that the state shall endeavour to secure the Uniform Civil Code for its citizens across the country, he said.

"This was the thought process of the founding fathers. The time has come for its implementation and there can be no impediment or further delay", he said.

