Former UP-Cadre Bureaucrat Anup Chandra Pandey Appointed As Election Commissioner

Anup Chandra Pandey is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch

Former Uttar Pradesh-cadre Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Anup Chandra Pandey has been appointed as an election commissioner on Tuesday.

The legislative department in the law ministry said the president is pleased to appoint Anup Chandra Pandey, a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, as an election commissioner with effect from the date he assumes office.

There was a vacancy in the poll panel after Sunil Arora demitted office as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on April 12.

While Sushil Chandra is the CEC, Rajiv Kumar is the other election commissioner.