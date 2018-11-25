Former Union Minister CK Jaffer Sharief Dies At 85

Jaffer Sharief was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru a few days ago after he collapsed while getting into his car for Friday namaz.

All India | | Updated: November 25, 2018 13:52 IST
Bengaluru: 

Former Union railway minister CK Jaffer Sharief died this morning at a hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Jaffer Sharief was 85.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru a few days ago after he collapsed while getting into his car for Friday namaz.

"One of @INCIndia's senior most leaders, many times MP and one of India's most successful Railway minister, Karnataka's very own son Sri CK Jaffer Shareef has passed away. A national leader who had a great connect across all communities. a truly secular leader. My condolences," Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a tweet.

