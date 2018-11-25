PM Modi, Leaders Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister CK Jaffer Sharief

CK Jaffer Sharief was a veteran parliamentarian from Bengaluru North and Bengaluru Rural

Soon after reports of CK Jaffer Sharief's death this morning, leaders from across the political spectrum paid tributes to the former union minister. Mr Sharief, who was 85, died at a hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said. The veteran Congress leader served under the PV Narasimha Rao government as the Union Railway Minister, from 1991 to 1995.

"One of @INCIndia's senior most leaders, many times MP and one of India's most successful Railway minister, Karnataka's very own son Sri CK Jaffer Shareef has passed away. A national leader who had a great connect across all communities. a truly secular leader. My condolences," Mr Rao said.

The official twitter handle of the prime minister's office tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of Shri C. K. Jaffer Sharief Ji. As a veteran Parliamentarian, he enriched parliamentary proceedings. He was an effective voice for Karnataka's aspirations in Delhi. Condolences to his family and supporters".

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too paid tribute to his party's veteran leader. "It is a day of tragedy for the Congress party, with another senior, loved & respected member of our family in Karnataka, Shri Jaffer Sharief Ji, passing away today. My condolences to his family, friends & supporters in their time of grief".

President Ram Nath Kovind's official twitter handle also offered condolences to the family of Mr Sharief. "Sorry to hear of the passing of veteran political figure Shri C.K. Jaffer Sharief, who served the nation in many capacities including as Railway Minister. My condolences to his family members and associates in Karnataka and elsewhere"

Former Karnataka Chief Minister expressed grief at the death of Jaffer Sharief. "His contribution to the party as an ardent worker & to the nation as a commited politician is hard to match. His work as Railway minister shall always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace," he said on Twitter.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said, "Deeply saddened by the news of dear friend Sri Jaffer Sharief's demise. As a successful union minister, he improved the state of railways in Karnataka & India. His was a voice for minorities & communal harmony. An invaluable asset to the state & party. He will be missed dearly!"

"Extremely shocked and pained at the passing away of Shri CK Jaffer Sharief. I was to release his Urdu Translation of Maulana Azad's "India Wins Freedom" on November 28, 2018 at Bangalore. The Almighty had something else in store. May his soul Rest in Peace," Former President Pranab Mukherjee said.

Several other political leaders also offered their condolences on Twitter.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Jaffer Sharief saab. A tall leader and a great human being, our family will miss him dearly. May Allah grant him peace and patience to his family to bear the huge loss . — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 25, 2018

My deepest condolences on the passing away of Congress Stalwart & Former Union Minister, Shri C K Jaffer Sharief. He was known for the development he did as Railway Minister. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. pic.twitter.com/cmkqLGjBoF — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 25, 2018

My deepest condolences on the passing away of veteran Congress leader and Former Union Minister, Sh C K Jaffer Sharief.



In his long political career, he was particularly instrumental in providing an impetus to the Railways.



My sympathies to his family, friends and followers. pic.twitter.com/MKg51RjS48 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 25, 2018

Saddened at the passing away of very senior politician and former Union Minister CK Jaffer Sharief. He had a special affection for me. Met him in my first term as MP. My condolences to his family and his many admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 25, 2018

Condolences on the sad demise of Shri C. K. Jaffer Sharief ji, a veteran leader & an exceptional parliamentarian. May God give strength to the bereaved family and supporters. May the departed soul rest in peace. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 25, 2018

Deeply pained to hear about the sad demise of Ex Minister Jaffer Sharief. His contribution to the state and country as railway minister is noteworthy. He was responsible for converting meter gauge to broad gauge across the country".

May his soul rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/JO63agjNl2 — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 25, 2018

Mr Sharief was a veteran parliamentarian from Bengaluru North and Bengaluru Rural. The eight-time Lok Sabha member was denied a party ticket in 2014 general elections, who lost his claim for Bangalore Central seat to Youth Congress wing Chief Rizwan Arshad.