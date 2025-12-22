Former Punjab Police Officer Attempts Suicide, Note Blames Online Fraud

Punjab's former IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal is undergoing treatment at a hospital after he attempted suicide. He had attempted suicide at his home in Patiala and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The police recovered a 16-page suicide note from the scene, which mentioned heavy financial losses due to online fraud and the resulting mental stress.

Amar Singh Chahal is an accused in the 2015 Faridkot firing incident.

In 2023, a Special Investigation Team of the Punjab Police filed a chargesheet in the case against former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and several police officers, including Chahal.

The former officer's suicide attempt has sent a shock wave through the police department and political circles. The police are continuing their investigation.

