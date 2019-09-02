Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Security Downgraded

The Special Protection Group (SPG) protection given to Manmohan Singh was recently withdrawn.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife will be given CRPF ''Z+'' VIP security after the government withdrew Special Protection Group (SPG) protection to him, officials said today.

Manmohan Singh and his wife will be guarded by 45 armed commandos round-the-clock at their Motilal Nehru Road home in Delhi.

The former PM will also get an advance security liaison (ASL) protocol where the security personnel will conduct an advance recce of the venue that is to be visited by the couple.

The Central Reserve Police Force will soon take over the charge after consultations with the SPG, Delhi Police and central intelligence agencies, they said.

The decision to withdraw the SPG security, the country's highest grade of protection, was taken after a three-month review involving the Cabinet Secretariat and the Ministry of Home Affairs with inputs from various intelligence agencies, officials said.

With the removal of Manmohan Singh's SPG cover, the top notch security cover will now be given only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gandhi family -- Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

