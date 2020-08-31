Former President Pranab Mukherjee Dies At 84

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, had been on ventilator support.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has died at 84, weeks after a brain surgery after which he had developed complications. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former President had been in coma.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

This morning, the army hospital in Delhi had reported a decline in his condition. He was in septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital had said.

Mr Mukherjee, 84, had been on ventilator support. Last week, he developed a lung infection.

He was admitted to hospital on August 10 and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had posted.

He developed a lung infection and a renal dysfunction over the past few days, according to doctors.

On Wednesday, the hospital said Mr Mukherjee's "renal parameters are slightly deranged".

Soon after the news of his surgery, wishes had poured in from across the country and a number of leaders posted on Twitter.

Pranab Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award - last August.