Updates: Pranab Mukherjee Dies, PM Modi Says He 'Left An Indelible Mark'

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10. (File)

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, elder statesman and one of the country's most respected politicians, has died at 84. The former President, who tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

This morning, the army hospital in Delhi had reported a decline in his condition. He had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital had said.

Mr Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10 and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital.

He developed a lung infection and a renal dysfunction over the past few days, according to doctors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute, saying he was blessed to have Pranab Mukherjee's guidance since he took office.

Here are the updates after Pranab Mukherjee's death:

Aug 31, 2020 18:53 (IST) Amit Shah says Pranab Mukherjee left behind a huge void in Indian polity

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep anguish over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying he has left a huge void in the Indian polity.

The home minister said Pranab Mukherjee's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to the motherland.

"Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da's distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country," Mr Shah tweeted.

Aug 31, 2020 18:49 (IST) "Passing of an era": President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death

President Ram Nath Kovind extends his condolences after Congress veteran and India's former president Pranab Mukherjee died at a Delhi hospital.

"Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends and all citizens," President Kovind tweeted.

The President recalled the journey of Pranab Mukherjee, stating that in his five-decade-long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held.

Aug 31, 2020 18:46 (IST) "You led a full, meaningful life": Former President's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee

The former President's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, in a tweet, said: You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people." "সবারে আমি প্রনাম করে যাই"

I bow to all🙏



Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all.



You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people.



Aug 31, 2020 18:44 (IST) "A towering statesman": PM Modi's tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a lengthy tribute to Pranab Mukherjee, praising the former President as "scholar par excellence (and) a towering statesman" whose loss would be felt deeply.

The Prime Minister said he had been "blessed" with Mr Mukherjee's guidance and support at the start of his first term - back in 2014 - when, PM Modi said he was "new to Delhi".

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," Prime Minister Modi tweeted Monday afternoon, minutes after Mr Mukherjee's death was announced.