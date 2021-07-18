Karnataka Chief Minister Condoles Death Of Former MP Made Gowda

Former MP G Made Gowda died at a hospital in Mandya, Karnataka.

Former MP G Made Gowda died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Mandya, Karnataka, on Saturday.

According to hospital officials, he was undergoing treatment for lung disease.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in his condolence message, said Made Gowda imbibed the teachings of Gandhi.

Mr Yediyurappa also said that G Made Gowda was at the forefront of the Cauvery river water sharing distribution agitations.

Made Gowda, who took part in the freedom struggle, was imprisoned for various periods between 1942 and 1947.

He was six-time MLA from Kirugavalu Assembly constituency between 1962 and 1989 and was elected to the ninth and 10th Lok Sabha.

