Former MP Dushyant Chautala Claims Threat To Life, Seeks More Security

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former MP Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday wrote to the CEC, alleging that there was threat to his life and sought adequate security cover for him and his family members.

"Yesterday, while I was engaged in political event, my assistant had received a phone call on my cell number. The person on the other side disclosed his name as Pawan and said he was calling from Dubai," he said in a missive to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

"He told my assistant in a threatening manner to advise me not to speak much in election rallies or else I would have to face dire consequences. He further apprised my assistant that he belongs to gang operated under the name of ''Pablo Escobar''," Mr Chautala wrote, adding that the call was then disconnected.

The JJP leader is pitted against sitting BJP legislator Prem Lata, wife of former Union minister Birender Singh, from Uchana Kalan in the October 21 Assembly polls.

The letter was also marked to Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Navraj Sandhu, Home Secretary, Haryana, Manoj Yadava, DGP Haryana, and Anil Rao, ADGP-CID, Haryana.

Mr Chautala sought an increase in the security cover for him and his family.

The JJP is a breakaway of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and this is the maiden Assembly poll the party is contesting.

Meanwhile, Uchana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dalip Singh said police were investigating the matter.

