Former Maldives Vice President Detained On Ship Off Indian Coast

Ahmed Adeeb, 37, became the youngest vice-president of the island country in 2015

Ahmed Adeeb, the former vice-president of the Maldives, was today secured by intelligence agency officials from on board a ship located off the coast of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. Mr Adeeb has been held on suspicion of illegal entry into the country and is being questioned by the central government.

"Ahmed Adeeb, who was under house arrest in Maldives, has said he wants to seek political asylum in India due to the poetical situation back home. He had planned to enter the shores using a boat," police sources told NDTV.

Police officials have also said Mr Adeeb will not be allowed off the ship till investigations are completed. They have also said there was no prior information about the former vice-president coming to the country.

Earlier today, at a press briefing held by the Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Raveesh Kumar declined to comment on the matter when asked by a member of the press to confirm the detention.

According to investigators, Ahmed Adeeb was secured from on board a barge (a flat-bottomed ship normally used in canals and on rivers) named Virgo 9, which had returned to Tuticorin with a crew of nine in addition to Mr Adeeb; the rest of the crew had valid documents.

Officials intercepted the barge mid-sea after a tip-off.

Ahmed Adeeb, 37, became the youngest vice-president of the island country in 2015. The following year, he was sacked after being arrested in connection with a bomb attack targeting then president Abdullah Yameen. A Maldives court had sentenced him to 15 years in jail, and came after a 10-year term for a related offence.

He had earlier served as tourism minister and chair of the Economic Council.

India and the Maldives enjoy a strong relationship, with Maldivian Defence Forces Chief Abdulla Shamaal thanking New Delhi last month for playing the role of a "security guarantor" for peace and stability within the greater Indian Ocean region.

"...our geographies bind us together. Having the greater Indian Ocean region... and the Maldives located right in the middle of the Indian Ocean region makes us natural friends and very close neighbours," Mr Shamaal said at an event in Delhi.

With input from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.