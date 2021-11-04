Anil Deshmukh, Arrested In Corruption Case, Taken For Medical Check-Up

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the probe agency late Monday night (File)

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, was taken to the state-run JJ Hospital in south Mumbai today for a medical checkup, an official said. All his vital parameters are stable, the official said.

Anil Deshmukh is currently in the custody of ED - the agency interrogating him in connection with the money laundering case.

The NCP leader was brought out of the ED's office around 12 noon and taken to the hospital, the official said.

His routine check-up was conducted at the hospital between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm following which he was taken back to the ED's office, the official added.

Anil Deshmukh (71) was arrested by the ED late Monday night after being questioned for over 12 hours in connection with the case.

The former minister had skipped multiple summonses issued by the ED. But after the Bombay High Court last week refused to quash them, he appeared before the agency on Monday.

On Tuesday, a special holiday court remanded him in the ED's custody till November 6.

The ED had told the court that Anil Deshmukh was the "prime beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime and is directly involved in the offence of money laundering.

The agency had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

Deshmukh had refuted these allegations earlier and said the agency's whole case was based on malicious statements made by tainted Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.