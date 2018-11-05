Former Madhya Pradesh Minister And BJP Candidate Devisingh Patel Dies

Devisingh Patel served as a minister of state in the Cabinet of former chief minister Uma Bharti.

Former minister and BJP candidate from the Rajpur assembly in Madhya Pradesh Devisingh Patel, died of a heart attack Monday morning, a party leader said. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

BJP executive member Om Soni said he had a heart attack some time ago and had recovered. Today morning, he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment.

The BJP had nominated him from the Rajpur (ST) seat in the first list of candidates announced on November 2.

Devisingh Patel served as a minister of state in the Cabinet of former chief minister Uma Bharti.

He first entered the assembly in 1990. He then won three assembly elections in a row from Rajpur - in 1998, 2003 and 2008.

In 2013, he lost to Congress candidate Bala Bachchan. Both of them were given ticket from Rajpur from their respective parties for the November 28 elections.