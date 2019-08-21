Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur Dies At 89

BJP leader Babulal Gaur, who served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004-2005, died today

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur died this morning at a private hospital in Bhopal after a prolonged illness.

Babulal Gaur, 89, died due to caridiac arrest, Narmada Hospital Director Dr Rajesh Sharma told news agency Press Trust of India.

He was suffering from various old-age related ailments and was hospitalised for quite some time.

The veteran BJP leader served as Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 2004 to 2005 and represented his traditional Govindpura Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times.

Born on June 2, 1930 at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Babulal Gaur emerged as a powerful and popular leader in Madhya Pradesh initially as a trade union leader and later as an MLA.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.