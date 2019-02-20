BJP's Babulal Gaur Is 'Considering' Congress Offer To Contest 2019 Polls

Babulal Gaur's statement has again triggered speculation in Madhya Pradesh's political circles (File)

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP leader Babulal Gaur on Tuesday said he is considering the Congress offer to contest the coming Lok Sabha polls on its ticket from Bhopal parliamentary constituency.

"Several Congress Ministers have requested me to contest the general election on their party's ticket from Bhopal. I am considering the offer," Mr Gaur told reporters.

Earlier on January 24, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of the state Digvijaya Singh had met Mr Gaur and offered him a Congress ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. He had, however, rejected it after discussing the matter with BJP leaders.

Mr Gaur's statement has again triggered speculation in the state's political circles.

Mr Gaur said, "Over the last fortnight, many ministers have visited my home and I have also met several of them. I have received many offers from Congress ... will give them a thought."