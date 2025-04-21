"Killed The Monster": What Ex-Police Chief's Wife Reportedly Told Neighbour

Pallavi, the wife of ex-Karnataka police chief Om Prakash - stabbed to death and found in a pool of blood at his home Sunday - confessed to his murder in a video call to a neighbour, sources told NDTV Monday afternoon. She reportedly told her neighbour "I have killed the monster".

Om Prakash and Pallavi reportedly had a fight Sunday, around 3.30 pm, after which she allegedly threw chilli powder to incapacitate him, tied him up, and stabbed him multiple times.

According to sources, Pallavi then video-called the neighbour, who is the wife of another cop, and told her she had killed her husband. The neighbour informed her husband. And when police reached Om Prakash's residence, they promptly detained Pallavi and the couple's daughter.

Pallavi and the daughter, Kruthi, have since been questioned for over 12 hours.

A medical examination has confirmed Om Prakash was stabbed with two knives.

Sources have told NDTV Pallavi is the prime suspect.

A preliminary investigation suggests Pallavi and Om Prakash fought over some real estate he had transferred to a family member, and that the ex-top cop was killed in the aftermath.

A case has been filed based on a complaint by Om Prakash's son, Kartikeya.

The son has said his mother and sister both suffer from depression and had previously threatened to kill his father. Following the threats, Om Prakash moved to his sister's home, but had been brought back 48 hours earlier, against his better judgement, by the daughter.

He said he was away at an event in Domlur when neighbours summoned him home, and that he returned to find the police present and his father in a pool of blood.

"My mother, Pallavi, and my sister, Kruthi, have been suffering from depression and used to fight with my father frequently. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father," he said in his police complaint.

No arrests have been made as yet.

Om Prakash, originally from Bihar, holds a master's degree in Geology. He became the Director General of Police of Karnataka in March 2025. Earlier, he had served as the chief of the Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards.

