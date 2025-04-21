Wife Threw Chilli Powder At Ex Top Cop, Tied Him Up, Stabbed Him: Sources

Former Karnataka Police chief Om Prakash, who was found dead at his Bengaluru home yesterday, fought with his wife Pallavi in the afternoon. During this fight, she allegedly threw chilli powder at him, tied him up and then stabbed him to death, sources have said. The 68-year-old was also attacked with a glass bottle.

After the murder, the retired officer's wife spoke to the wife of another cop and told her that she had killed her husband, the sources said. The woman she called told her husband, who informed the cops. On reaching the crime scene, police detained Pallavi and their daughter. The mother and daughter have now been questioned for about 12 hours.

The wife, Pallavi, according to sources, is the prime suspect in the shocking murder of the former police chief. Om Prakash's body has multiple stab wounds on the abdomen and chest.

According to reports, Om Prakash and Pallavi had an altercation over property he had transferred to a relative. This quarrel turned physical and she is suspected of having stabbed him. Police are investigating whether his daughter played a role in the murder. A case has been registered based on a complaint by Om Prakash's son.

Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar said police were informed around 4 am about the retired officer's death.

Om Prakash was an Indian Police Service officer of the 1981 batch. He was appointed Director General of Police in March 2015. Before that, he also headed Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards. Originally from Bihar, he held a Master's degree in Geology.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Retired Director General of Police On Prakash has been murdered. Preliminary information indicates his wife committed the crime, but it's under investigation. We have to wait. He worked with me when I was Home Minister in 2015, he was a good officer and a good human being. This shouldn't have happened. Investigation will reveal everything."