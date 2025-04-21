"Mother, Sister Used To Fight With Him": Son Of Murdered Ex-Police Chief

As chilling details emerge over how a former police chief of Karnataka was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, a police report has alleged that the couple fought frequently and that the wife had even given a death threat to her husband in the past.

Om Prakash, 68, an Indian Police Service officer of the 1981 batch, was found dead in a pool of blood at his Bengaluru home yesterday. He had multiple stab wounds to his stomach and chest. Sources say his wife is the prime suspect.

Karthikesh, son of the retired officer, has informed the police that his mother Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father.

Read: Wife Threw Chilli Powder At Ex Top Cop, Tied Him Up, Stabbed Him: Sources

Due to these threats, Prakash had gone to stay with his sister. But two days before the murder, his daughter Kruthi visited him and pressured him to return. She brought him back home against his will, Karthikesh said in his complaint, based on which a case has been registered.

On the day of the murder, Karthikesh was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur. In the evening, he said he received a call from one of his neighbours informing him that his father had been found lying downstairs. He rushed home within minutes and found his father lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. A broken bottle and a knife were found next to his body, he said.

Karthikesh also claimed that his mother and sister had been suffering from mental health issues.

"My mother, Pallavi, and my sister, Kruthi, have been suffering from depression and used to fight with my father frequently. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father," he added.

Pallavi and Kruthi have been questioned by the police for over 12 hours, but no arrests have been made yet.

Read: Karnataka Ex-Top Cop Found Murdered At Home, Police Question Wife, Daughter

It has emerged during the initial investigation that Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder at Prakash, tied him up, attacked him with a glass bottle, and stabbed him to death, said sources. After stabbing him to death, his wife confessed to another policeman's wife that she had killed her husband, the sources said. This woman informed her husband, who told the cops about the murder.

Reports suggest the former DGP and his wife had an altercation over a property that turned physical and allegedly led to the murder. The cops are also investigating whether their daughter Kruthi played a role in the murder.

Om Prakash, originally from Bihar, holds a Master's Degree in Geology. He became the Director General of Police of Karnataka in March 2025. Earlier, he had served as the chief of the Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards.