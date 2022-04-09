Former J&K Minister Babu Singh Arrested In Hawala Case

The former Minister from Kathua was an opponent of the abrogation of Article 370.

A former Jammu and Kashmir Minister was arrested today for an alleged Hawala money case.

Jitendra Singh aka Babu Singh was arrested by J&K police in Kathua and subsequently shifted to Jammu for questioning.

Mr Singh was evading arrest after police reportedly unearthed a hawala racket and arrested four people part of alleged hawala transactions.

Police said more than 6 lakh rupees recovered from the accused in Jammu were meant to be handed over to Mr Singh.

Babu Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002.

The former Minister from Kathua was an opponent of the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of J&K state into two Union Territories.

Mr Singh frequently spoke against the Centre's move and demanded restoring J&Ks special status and statehood.