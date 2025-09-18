Former Hurriyat Chief Abdul Gani Bhat Dies At 90

Former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat, who was seen as a moderate among the separatist leadership, died at his Sopore residence on Wednesday. He was 90.

Mr Bhat, who was largely confined to his residence at Sopore in Baramulla district due to ill health over past few years, breathed his last this evening, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said.

"I just received a call from Bhat Sahib's son confirming the sad news about the demise of the veteran leader," Mr Mirwaiz told PTI.

Mr Bhat is likely to be buried in his ancestral graveyard in Sopore, sources close to the family said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said though their political ideologies were poles apart, "but I will always remember him as a very civil person".

"I'm saddened to hear about the demise of senior Kashmiri political leader & academician Professor Abdul Gani Bhat Sb," Mr Abdullah said on X.

"He had the courage to espouse the cause of dialogue when many believed violence was the only way forward and this resulted in him meeting the then PM Vajpayee ji & Deputy PM Advani ji...," he added.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said despite differing political views, she "turned to him for solace during difficult times".

"... He was a voice of moderation amidst the tumultuous history of Kashmir an esteemed scholar, teacher, and intellectual with a pragmatic approach to politics. A strong advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, his influence was profound," she said.

In a post on X, Mr Mirwaiz said Abdul Bhat's demise was a huge personal loss for him.

"Just heard the very sad news that I lost the affectionate elder, a dear friend and colleague, Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat Sahib, who passed away sometime ago. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. A huge personal loss! May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Kashmir has been bereft of a sincere and visionary leader," he added.

At the peak of militancy in Kashmir, Mr Bhat was seen as a peacenik among separatist hawks like Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Masarat Alam, advocating dialogue with New Delhi for resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Mr Bhat played a key role in getting the Hurriyat Conference to enter into talks with the Centre during the the NDA government led by Atal Behari Vajpayee and later with the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh.

He was the last chairman of the undivided Hurriyat Conference as the decision to hold talks with the Centre had led to vertical split in the multi-party amalgam.

The former Hurriyat chairman had expressed his resentment to use of gun for achieving political objectives.

He also expressed his dislike for frequent and prolonged shutdowns in Kashmir.

While both Geelani and Bhat hailed from Sopore, the latter was seen as a suave politician who could navigate rough waters with consummate ease.

Born in 1935 at Botengoo in Sopore town, Mr Bhat graduated from Sri Pratap College in Srinagar in Persian studies. He went on to obtain post graduate degrees in Persian and a Law degree from Aligarh Muslim University.

He initially practised law in Sopore before being appointed as professor or Persian in Government College at Poonch in 1963.

He remained in government service till 1986 till his dismissal from service on security grounds.

Abdul Bhat joined politics in 1986 and co-founded Muslim United Front (MUF), a right leaning amalgam of parties spearheaded by Jamaat-e-Islami.

He was jailed for several months in the aftermath of 1987 assembly elections which MUF lost, despite a favourable public response to their elections campaign.

The shrewd politician revived Muslim Conference in Jammu and Kashmir which became an important constituent of Hurriyat Conference when the amalgam was formed in 1993.

